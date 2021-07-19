Empty Burnley town centre building set for radical transformation

The Nicholas Street premises, located opposite The Palazzo, will be aimed at start-ups and businesses looking to downsize their office footprint as a result of the pandemic.

Gary Kay and Jake Knotman, who together run Burnley Property Investments, are behind the plans.

"Prior to acquiring the property we discussed various future uses for the building and both felt it would be better to retain the history and commercial usage of the location," said Gary.

The Nicholas Street building is going to be turned into affordable office space

There’s demand for affordable, bills inclusive office space in the town centre and with the added bonus of private on site parking we felt that this is the perfect opportunity.

It’ll give local businesses the option of a top quality office space at an affordable price in the heart of Burnley’s business district.

“We acquired the premises and explored different options, including residential accommodation. But there’s already a lot of that kind of work going on in the town centre, which is great, but we wanted to offer something different,” Gary explained.

“We thought there was a gap in the town centre for working space that was affordable. The rent will be £75 a week including all bills and out the back there are car parking spaces, which is a bonus. We’ve actually pre-let half the available space already, so we can see that demand for this is there,” he added.

There will be eight offices in total with a kitchen/dining room, private meeting room, communal areas and three bathrooms.