The Government has confirmed plans to extend its support to bus operators, which means that a single journey on all parent firm Transdev’s buses, including those run by Transdev subsidiaries The Blackburn Bus Company, Rosso and The Burnley Bus Company, will remain at just £2 until October 30th – slashing 74% off the cost of a journey on its Witchway express route between Burnley and Manchester.

Today’s announcement also means the fare cap, promoted by Transdev under its ‘Price Drop’ brand, will then be pegged back at £2.50 until November 2024, with a Government review of the initiative’s effectiveness planned ahead of that date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers making longer distance journeys across Transdev’s network can look forward to making the biggest savings this summer and beyond, including on these popular one-way Lancashire trips:

Transdev bus driver Kornelia Holmes celebrates as the bus operator confirms its £2 ‘Price Drop’ fare cap offering savings of up to 87 per cent across its East Lancashire network and beyond will continue until the end of October, with a £2.50 fare cap in place from then until November 2024

· £5.80 off Burnley to Manchester by Witchway, saving 74.4%.

· £5.80 off Burnley to Keighley on Mainline M4, saving 74.4%

· £5.70 off Preston to Burnley by Hotline, saving 74%

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We are delighted to continue our participation in this extended fare cap, not least because we have seen record-breaking numbers of customers choosing to travel with us already, with every likelihood that this will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On some of our most popular routes, including our North West flagship Witchway express between Burnley, Rawtenstall and Manchester, we’ve seen double-digit percentage growth in customer numbers – with especially strong gains on our longer interurban routes like Witchway, where the savings are most significant.

“We currently work with many attractions including Towneley Hall in Burnley, to offer half price entry for those who travel by bus with us. There are many more including castles and museums, cafes and tea rooms, plus discounts on open-top bus tours in Manchester, all with a Transdev Treats voucher.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Taking the bus is the most popular form of public transport.