Development plan at Boohoo Burnley site will 'bring new jobs to the area'

The plan is to refurbish an existing building on its Widow Hill Road site and create a new high level link bridge connecting the facility to the adjacent Boohoo property.

Boohoo says the development would create space to expand and bring new jobs to the area, which will benefit local people and contribute to the economic growth of the area.

The site comprises a circa 1950’s disused industrial manufacturing warehouse with a two-storey office component to the building's west elevation, which has recently come under the ownership of Boohoo Ltd.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CGI of the site

The site currently comprises existing service yard provision to the north and east of the site, with existing car parking to the west of the site. The south of the site is largely a patch of scrub land.

The proposal is for the existing building to be refurbished and reclad to provide a new storage warehouse facility with new Customer Service office provision and welfare facilities for all staff on site.

The scheme also includes a high level connecting bridge link to the existing warehouse to the east of the site, which is under Boohoo ownership.

The proposed building refurbishment will function well in this location and their location is well placed for access by road for staff to the west of the site and other means of public transport and by heavy good vehicles to the east reducing congestion within the site.