Council tax bills are set to rise for millions of households across England, Scotland, and Wales in April.

In 2025-26, the government will increase the funding it provides to councils. But despite this, the Local Government Association has said that council finances remain "extremely challenging”.

In England, councils responsible for social care can raise council tax by up to 4.99% annually without the need for a referendum, while smaller councils without social care duties can increase bills by up to 2.99%.

But for 2025-26, the government has allowed six areas to exceed the 4.99% cap. So how does this affect council tax rises in the North West? We’ve rounded up the 24 local councils to find out.

The below are listed from lowest increase to highest increase. We’ve noted whether the rises are proposed (i.e., yet to be formally approved) or confirmed at the time of writing.

1 . Warrington (4.98% proposed) The Labour-run authority has put forward a budget for 2025-26 which includes £30m of savings as well as a 4.98% council tax rise.

2 . Blackburn with Darwen (4.99% proposed) Blackburn's 4.99% rise will generate an additional £68 million for the council in 2025/26, with a core 2.99% for general council tax and an extra 2% for increasing adult social care costs.

3 . Blackpool (4.99% proposed) Blackpool's council tax bills are expected to increase by 4.99% in April 2025/26.