Colne Market Hall closed after burst pipe caused flood

A big clean-up had to take place at Colne Market Hall today (Wednesday) following a burst pipe in the empty flats above.

By Dominic Collis
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:24pm

The indoor Market Hall remains closed but hopefully should reopen tomorrow. Shaw's fruit and veg stall remains open.

Pendle Council was alerted to the leak at 4-30am.

Staff were immediately on site clearing the flood and ensuring the safety of the building.

Colne Market Hall
Richard Gibson, Director of Resources for the council, said: “When market staff arrived at Colne Market Hall parts of it were covered in around an inch of water.

Traders were called to inform them so they could come and assess damage to their stock.

“Water has been turned off to stop the leak but plumbers are on site to identify the path of the pipework so that the burst pipe can be fixed.

“Electricians are also there isolating any electrical circuits.

“All the standing water has now been cleared and we are continuing to support traders in this extremely difficult situation.”

