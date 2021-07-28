Clitheroe company launches recruitment drive with huge expansion

The new site at Rishton

The company, which is Europe’s leading offsite manufacturer of roofing systems, is inviting job seekers to attend a recruitment open day at its 350,000 sq ft. Ribble Valley headquarters on Saturday August 14th.

Ultraframe has been engineering and manufacturing glass and solid roof systems for conservatories, orangeries, and home extensions from its Clitheroe factory for over 35 years.

The company is now further expanding its operation with a new 60,000 sq ft site in Rishton, and also adding to the workforce with vacancies across various departments.

Expansion

Ultraframe operations director, Andy Crowe, said: “Our growth plan for the next few years will see Ultraframe expanding into new markets and we’re looking to build our team across the business. It’s an exciting time to join Ultraframe and we are hoping to attract local people, as working locally is great for the local economy, the planet, and provides a better work life balance.

"We have roles available in various departments as full time, part time or even flexible hours to suit school times etc. As an employer, UItraframe is a stable and successful company to work for, having been in business and leading our industry since 1983.

"We provide many benefits for our valued staff and as we start this next chapter in our company history, there couldn’t be a better time to join us.”

Ultraframe was founded in 1983 by Clitheroe businessman John Lancaster who revolutionised the conservatory sector with the development of the first conservatory roof system.