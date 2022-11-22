The awards are a cross party national initiative which encourages, celebrates and supports female enterprise. MPs Nominate a dynamic female owned business in their constituency.

Women business owners are featured online and join an interactive peer group with year-round events and activities to develop skills and build connections, from Parliament to regional and local events.

Breda said: “It was a pleasure to be invited to be part of this event and meet so many inspiring women. Next year will see us build on our B2B model which is already attracting interest from delis, farm shops and garden centres looking to stock our restaurant-quality ready meals.

Clitheroe entreprenuer Breda Murphy received an award in Parliament