Butterfly spreads its wings in Northlight with launch of new website

Butterfly Coaching and Development, based in the stunning Northlight mill conversion in Nelson, was set up by Simon Stead after 30 years working in the HR profession, where he saw first hand how people struggling in large organisations are often not supported enough internally.

Mr Stead said: "We are delighted to have taken the next step in our business journey, with the launch of our brand new website.

"We want to tell more people about what we do and want our services to be more accessible than ever. This investment allows us to achieve both of those goals and more."

Simon Stead of Butterfly

Talking about his business, Mr Stead added: "In my career I have seen massive changes in the way we work and expect our teams to behave.

"Change is a constant in our lives and even the most supportive organisations can struggle in supporting people through change, especially when it impacts mental health and wellbeing.

"I set up Butterfly because most people need some help at some point in their lives - in two major changes in my life, the help of a great coach moved me forward and helped me think about what I really wanted."