Penny Black, in Hargreaves Street, was given the maximum score of five after assessment on May 18th, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, and the management of food safety were all found to be good.
It means that of Burnley's 99 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
The information on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.