Burnley talk will fly the flag for drones

Ian Asdhworth, who is the founder and one of five Networx3 UAV commercial drone pilots, will also be demonstrating three of the firm’s fleet of six-strong drones.

He will be the guest expert speaker at Burnley’s Probus group on November 12th.

Ian said: “I’d like to change the public perception of drones. Too often they’re seen as a nuisance and have a bad reputation. I want to put that right by dispelling myths and showcasing some of the good work that we do with them – from checking reservoir walls for cracks to preserving centuries-old buildings.”

The audience will enjoy a live demonstration of the following:

The £28,000 Matrice 210 V2 RTK – which includes broadcast quality video, thermal imaging and high definition cameras which can pick up an image the size of a postage stamp from a kilometre away.

The £28,000 Elios2 looks like a football inside a cage and allows users to view locked away spaces such as holes in the ground, loft cavities, drains, as well as dangerous structures, vast warehouses and contaminated buildings. It includes thermal imaging, HD quality live streaming footage and photos accessible via the cloud.

The world’s only waterproof drone: Splash Drone SD4

Networx3, based in Great Harwood, is looking to work long term in the local community promoting the advantages of drones with public talks, school visits and outreach work.