Burnley takeaway given three-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Burnley town centre takeaway has received a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following its latest inspection.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 8:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:01 pm

Nashta in St James’ Street was given the score after assessment on May 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme used in England and Wales takes into consideration three important aspects of each food-related business and its operations: hygiene, structural and management.

Nashta, St James' Street, Burnley, was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so people can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The rating shows how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

In the case of Nashta, inspectors said that the cleanliness and the condition of the facilities and the building was ‘good’ while the management of food safety, and the hygienic handling of food was deemed “generally satisfactory”.

