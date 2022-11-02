The wholesome drinks business Calyx Drinks, owned by Burnley’s Raphael Ogunrinde, will compete alongside four other British businesses for a spot on Aldi’s shelves.

Raphael (41) will appear on the show this Thursday at 8pm when he will pitch his premium soft drink, Calyx Drinks, made from his nan’s recipe.

Calyx Drinks are inspired by Nigerian Zobo (hibiscus flower) - a drink Raphael’s mother used to prepare in their homeland of Nigeria.

Raphael used to make these drinks made from flowers, natural botanicals, and spices in his home when a friend suggested he start selling them. Now he has the opportunity to compete for a life changing contract to stock Aldi stores nationwide.

Hosted by Anita Rani, of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4 and Chris Bavin, of Britain's Best Home Cook and Eat Well for Less, the six-part series sees suppliers

compete from categories such as dinners, baked goods, treats and store cupboard essentials.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before whittling contestants down to just two.

The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, before presenting improved products to Julie who decides which product will appear as a Specialbuy in over 970 stores.

Inspired by a mother’s love and Christmas, Calyx Drinks are fiery flower-based drinks made from warming spices and natural ingredients.

Raphael, who has a degree in microbiology and brewing, a Master’s in food quality management, and 12 years’ experience in the food and drink industry, explained why he thinks his soft drinks are so different to any others on the market.

He said: “Our recipe is centred on the wellbeing of our consumers. Calyx Zobo harnesses the natural health benefits of flower, fruits and spices for people that want to stay healthy and taste something amazing. They can be made into mocktails or consumed as adult soft drinks.”

Calyx Drinks has grown over the past seven years from Raphael’s kitchen in Manchester, where he brewed the hibiscus on the stove and peeled mountains of ginger by hand, to a small professional operation in Burnley. However, the opportunity to pitch to a major retailer will be a big step up for the boutique business.

Raphael said: “I’m going to present my Nan’s original recipe, which is still my favourite. I hope Aldi like it as this will make a big difference to me – it’s like a light at the end of a tunnel that I can see. I really want it.”

The multi-category competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to locally sourced products. Aldi has pledged to prioritise home-grown suppliers as it works towards

spending an additional £3.5 billion a year with British businesses by the end of 2025.