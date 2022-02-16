Burnley schoolchildren get crafty with new Miller Homes show home

Pupils made use of arts and crafts to design their dream homes, then three winners were chosen from the year 4 and 5 classes combined... Elsie Whitehall, Harry Lambert and Ava Aspden received arts and crafts goodies as their prizes, provided by Miller Homes.

Clare Noakes, sales director of Miller Homes North West, said: “We loved the designs that the kids come up with and thought they did a very good job of designing our Oakwood homes. A big congratulations to the winners!”

Robert Klee, deputy headteacher of St John’s CE Primary School, added: “It was great to work with Miller Homes on this colouring competition and we look forward to working with one another again in the future. The pupils really enjoyed designing their dream homes.”

Burnley pupils Elsie Whitehall, Harry Lambert and Ava Aspden with their winning entries

Miller Homes also recently announced it will be making contributions of more than £1.3m to the area, which will be spent in areas such as education and affordable housing.