Burnley sandwich shop receives Food Hygiene Rating

Sandwich City, a takeaway at 10 Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.It means that of Burnley's 141 takeaways with ratings, 73 (52%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

A score of 3 means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

Sandwich City has received a 3 Food Hygiene rating

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.