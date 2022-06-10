Burnley pub the New Waggoners receives food hygiene rating

A new food hygiene rating has been given to Burnley pub the New Waggoners.

By John Deehan
Friday, 10th June 2022, 10:30 am

The Manchester Road establishment was handed a ‘Good’ four-out-of-five rating following a visit by inspectors on June 6.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The New Waggoners, Manchester Road, Burnley.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Burnley