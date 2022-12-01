News you can trust since 1877
Pioneer Place construction from the Millenium Car Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley Pioneer Place: Multi-million pound leisure development still on track to be finished by summer 2023

These exclusive shots from inside the site of Burnley’s Pioneer Place show just how far the development has come along.

By John Deehan
26 minutes ago

Work only started on the £23m. leisure complex back in March, and today the Express was told the site should be up-and-running by next summer.

Once finished, Pioneer Place will be home to Reel’s seven-screen cinema as well as five restaurants and a 226-space car park.

The units next to Reel Cinema as construction work takes shape at Pioneer Place.

Pioneer Place construction from the Millenium Car Park.

The units next to Reel Cinema as construction work takes shape at Pioneer Place.

Exterior of Pioneer Place from ground level as construction work goes on.

