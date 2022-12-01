Burnley Pioneer Place: Multi-million pound leisure development still on track to be finished by summer 2023
These exclusive shots from inside the site of Burnley’s Pioneer Place show just how far the development has come along.
By John Deehan
Work only started on the £23m. leisure complex back in March, and today the Express was told the site should be up-and-running by next summer.
Once finished, Pioneer Place will be home to Reel’s seven-screen cinema as well as five restaurants and a 226-space car park.
