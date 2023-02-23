News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Burnley Pioneer Place: Latest shots show just how close multi-million pound development is to being finished

It’s almost one year since work started on Burnley town centre’s Pioneer Place development.

By John Deehan
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:10pm

And as these latest shots show, it won’t be long until that work is finished.

Reel’s seven-screen cinema will take pride of place when the site opens later this year, complemented by five restaurants and a 226-space car park.

Which eateries would you like to see?

1. Pioneer Place

.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Pioneer Place

.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Pioneer Place

.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Pioneer Place

.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Burnley