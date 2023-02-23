Burnley Pioneer Place: Latest shots show just how close multi-million pound development is to being finished
It’s almost one year since work started on Burnley town centre’s Pioneer Place development.
By John Deehan
And as these latest shots show, it won’t be long until that work is finished.
Reel’s seven-screen cinema will take pride of place when the site opens later this year, complemented by five restaurants and a 226-space car park.
Which eateries would you like to see?
