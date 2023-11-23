New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Masserella's Cafe at Market Square, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 6. Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 3, Pioneer Place, Curzon Street, Burnley; rated on November 1. Rated 5: Sandwich City at 10 Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 8

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Choi's Kitchen at 106 Victoria Road, Padiham, Lancashire; rated on November 11. Rated 5: Italian Summers Ltd T/A Pronto Pizza at 18-20 Sandygate, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 6. Rated 5: Mista Burger at Market Hall, Curzon Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 6.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.