Burnley Nando’s, Pronto’s and Sandwich City among the latest eateries to receive food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By John Deehan
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Masserella's Cafe at Market Square, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 6. Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 3, Pioneer Place, Curzon Street, Burnley; rated on November 1. Rated 5: Sandwich City at 10 Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on August 8

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Choi's Kitchen at 106 Victoria Road, Padiham, Lancashire; rated on November 11. Rated 5: Italian Summers Ltd T/A Pronto Pizza at 18-20 Sandygate, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 6. Rated 5: Mista Burger at Market Hall, Curzon Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 6.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

