Burnley MP urging people to 'shop local' in run up to Christmas

After visiting several of shops in Burnley town centre last weekend, Mr Higginbotham will be visiting Padiham town centre this weekend to highlight the array of independent traders within the borough.

Commenting on his shop local campaign, he said: “We’ve so many great small businesses here in Burnley and Padiham who don’t have huge advertisements budgets.

"And in the run up to Christmas I’m urging everybody to think about them when shopping for Christmas presents.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham is urging shoppers to visit Burnley and Padiham town centres this December