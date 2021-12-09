Burnley MP urging people to 'shop local' in run up to Christmas
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham is urging people across Burnley and Padiham to shop local and support the high streets in the run up to Christmas.
After visiting several of shops in Burnley town centre last weekend, Mr Higginbotham will be visiting Padiham town centre this weekend to highlight the array of independent traders within the borough.
Commenting on his shop local campaign, he said: “We’ve so many great small businesses here in Burnley and Padiham who don’t have huge advertisements budgets.
"And in the run up to Christmas I’m urging everybody to think about them when shopping for Christmas presents.
"Our small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, employing our friends, family and neighbours. Christmas shopping is the perfect opportunity to support them and so, this Christmas I’d urge everybody to shop local and support our independent traders."