Burnley house prices rose by 8% in April

The significant boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 20.2% annual growth.

The average Burnley house price in April was £105,618, Land Registry figures show – an 8% increase on March.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the North-West, where prices decreased 2.6%, and Burnley outperformed the 1.9% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Burnley rose by £18,000 – putting the area fifth among the North-West’s 43 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Eden, where property prices increased on average by 24.1%, to £230,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Carlisle gained 3.2% in value, giving an average price of £142,000.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Burnley in April – they increased 8.1%, to £89,487 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 20.2%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 7.8% monthly; up 20.8% annually; £199,551 average

Semi-detached: up 7.8% monthly; up 20.1% annually; £129,845 average

Flats: up 7.8% monthly; up 16.7% annually; £70,029 average

