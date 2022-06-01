These are the latest food hygiene ratings

Burnley food hygiene ratings: The restaurants, takeaways, sandwich shops, pubs and cafés rated in April and May

Food inspectors have been busy visiting restaurants, takeaways, sandwich shops, pubs and cafés across Burnley during April and May.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 2:54 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

These are the businesses that were given a new food hygiene rating following an inspection during May:

1. Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee | Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen Cafe |Tesco Superstores, Finsley Gate BB11 2HE | Rating: 5 | Latest inspection: April 19, 2022

Photo: Google

2. Eddie Gills

Eddie Gills | Takeaway/sandwich shop | 10 Moor Lane, Higher Slade, Padiham BB12 8LZ | Rating: 5 | Latest inspection April 26, 2022

Photo: Google

3. @home

@home | Takeaway/sandwich shop | 103 Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley BB12 6JA | Rating: 4 | Latest inspection April 6, 2022

Photo: Google

4. Krafty Cow Tearoom

Krafty Cow Tearoom | Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen | 30 St Jamess Street, Burnley, BB11 1NQ | Rating: 5 " Latest inspection May 17, 2022

Photo: Other

Burnley
