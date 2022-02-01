Burnley FC team up with town centre restaurant for Manchester United and Liverpool matchday hospitality packages

The club has teamed up with Italian restaurant Palazzo to offer fans a three-course meal before kick-off, coach transfer to the Turf Moor main entrance, leather padded seats in the Bob Lord Stand, right next to the directors box, and more.

Burnley FC director of the hospitality Chris Gibson said: “Burnley FC are proud to partner with the town's premier Italian eatery, Palazzo, to offer our corporate clients a new experience.

"We have some superb, premium, stadium seats that come with this package, which will complete the experience perfectly."

Burnley FC take on Manchester United on Tuesday, February 8, and Liverpool on Sunday, February 13. Photo: Getty.

Palazzo owner Pino Cafasso said: "It is a real honour for my staff and my family to be involved in the pre-match hospitality. We understand the passion and importance every game means to the town, even more so after the past two years.

"We can’t wait to host the pre-match hospitality for the upcoming games, and welcome everyone back for drinks after the match."

Tickets are priced at: £200+ vat per adult; £100 per child.

To book, email [email protected] or call 01282 700008.