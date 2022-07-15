Around 200 current staff, former colleagues, clients and suppliers basked in the summer sun to mark the half century milestone.

Business founders and life-long friends Stephen Wilkinson, Barrie Bamford, and Stephen Crane were among the guests.

Part of SBS’s 50th celebrations involved 13 staff successfully completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for charity. The team raised £1,732.50 for Pendleside Hospice and £3,233.28 of the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Old and New: Former directors Stephen Crane, Barrie Bamford and Stephen Wilkinson alongside the present directors Liam Mulready, Tracey Taylor, Marc Stringman and William Walton

Hughie Higginson (12) who is receiving treatment at the hospital after being diagnosed with leukaemia, and his friend Freddie Xavi (11) were presented with the cheque.

The friends have already raised £220,000 for the children’s hospital, when Freddie ran 2km a day for 50 days – earning them a Pride of Britain award.

Hughie and Freddie are now busy running 1km at 100 stadiums – including the 92 Premier League and English Football League grounds – to raise more funds.

Bosses at Finsley Gate Wharfe – where the party was held and SBS helped renovate – donated an extra £300.

SBS’s managing director Alastair Brown said: “The two charities are close to our hearts and to raise so much money is fantastic.

“Walking the three peaks was challenging but worth it because of the money we raised.”

Alastair, who began work at SBS as an apprentice electrical engineer in 1990, added: “To be in business 50 years is an incredible achievement.

“We are proud of our history and are building upon the outstanding reputation Stephen, Barrie and Stephen built while they were in charge.”

SBS, based in Healey Wood Road, now employs more than 40 staff, and is growing year-on-year.

Following a buy-out in 2015, SBS is now recognised as a specialist in the North West for the provision of electrical and mechanical engineering services to clients across all sectors and industries, including for hospitals, schools, manufacturing and production facilities, and local authorities.

One of the founding directors, Stephen Wilkinson, 75, said: “Who would have thought that when we walked into that little terrace house to carry out our first job, we would be here celebrating SBS’s 50th birthday!