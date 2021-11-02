Burnley care home staff nominated at regional awards

Bank Hall Care Home

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector. The annual ceremony has been running since 2013 and Rochcare, the group that runs Bank Hall, are proud of the home's recognition at this year's event.

Five members of the Bank Hall team have been nominated in this year's awards as well as the whole Bank Hall team being recognised with a nomination for The Care Home Team Award.

Individuals from the home have been praised across five different categories including the Putting People First Award, The Dementia Carer Award, The Care Home Newcomer Award, The Care Home Worker Award and The Ancillary Award, specifically for individuals such as housekeepers, maintenance and cooks who work in a care setting.

Bank Hall, on Colne Road, is a single storey residential care home for people aged 65+ and those living with dementia.

A representative from Rochcare has described the home's nominations as "a huge moment of pride for the team."

A spokesman said: "The team at Bank Hall Care Home are very deserving of all their nominations. They have worked incredibly hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the people they care for receive exceptional care and are safe, comfortable and happy at the home.

"We hope they have an incredible time at the awards ceremony and enjoy taking a moment to celebrate knowing we’re all very proud of them."