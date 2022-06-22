Burnley cafe receives two-star food hygiene rating

Towneley Garden Centre Cafe in Deer Park Road was visited by the food safety officer on May 23.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Towneley Garden Centre Cafe has been handed a two-star food hygiene rating

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".