The bus firm is aiming to bridge the generation gap by encouraging grans and grandads to hop on board with their concessionary travel passes - and for one weekend only, to take the grandkids with them all day for just one pound.

This weekend, on Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th, Transdev is giving young people under 19 the chance to go anywhere on its huge network of routes spanning Lancashire and Greater Manchester, plus into Yorkshire, for a whole day for just £1 – as long as they Go with Granny (or Grandad!) on the bus.

With the cost of living going up every week, many will struggle this summer to find cash for the grandkids to join them on a day away to remember – and that’s where Transdev’s cut-price travel deal comes in.

Transdev is offering discounted bus travel this weekend

Transdev chief executive Alex Hornby said: “We know everyone is trying to keep their spending down this summer, especially with energy bills due to rise again in October.

“At the same time, the school holidays often see grans – and grandads too - looking after the grandchildren while mum and dad are at work, and we don’t see why they should have to stay at home.”