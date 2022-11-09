Burnley Bus Company buses to wear poppies with free travel for serving Forces personnel and veterans
Burnley Bus Company buses are being adorned with large commemorative poppies to encourage customers to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The poppies will be prominently displayed on the front of buses on routes covering hundreds of miles every day across Lancashire and into Greater Manchester, along with others run by parent firm Transdev across the North, from Preston in the west to the Yorkshire Coast in the east.
The Burnley Bus Company will also provide free travel on Remembrance Day this Friday and Remembrance Sunday to all current service personnel with forces ID, and to veterans in uniform or with their medals.
CEO of parent firm Transdev, Alex Hornby, said: “With financial challenges currently affecting many veterans and their families in the communities we serve, it’s more important than ever that we continue our support for the excellent work done by the Royal British Legion.
“We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.
“We want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today. All our teams at our depots across the North are fully behind this.”
On both Remembrance days, where it is safe to do so, The Burnley Bus Company’s buses will pause at 11am to observe two minutes’ silence in memory of those who gave their lives in defending our nation.