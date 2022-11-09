The poppies will be prominently displayed on the front of buses on routes covering hundreds of miles every day across Lancashire and into Greater Manchester, along with others run by parent firm Transdev across the North, from Preston in the west to the Yorkshire Coast in the east.

The Burnley Bus Company will also provide free travel on Remembrance Day this Friday and Remembrance Sunday to all current service personnel with forces ID, and to veterans in uniform or with their medals.

Terry Wood, president, Royal British Legion; veterans Brian Whittaker and John Mainland, who also runs the Veterans’ Café at the Cross Axes pub in Great Harwood; and Lancashire-based Transdev bus engineers Patrick Mclaughlin and Stephen Buckley.

CEO of parent firm Transdev, Alex Hornby, said: “With financial challenges currently affecting many veterans and their families in the communities we serve, it’s more important than ever that we continue our support for the excellent work done by the Royal British Legion.

“We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“We want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today. All our teams at our depots across the North are fully behind this.”