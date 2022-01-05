Burnley beautician proving she's hands down the best around

Lesley Lawrence with mum Dorothy Marshall and (right) Jayne Knowles at an earlier awards ceremony

Lesley Lawrence, who owns Hard As Nails Beauty and Training, on Padiham Road, has nailed it again after she won the first Great British Hair and Beauty Awards prestigious title of "Nail Artist of the year 2021" in a ceremony held at the Mercure Piccadilly in Manchester, as well as a handful of other awards.

She has also just been named as a finalist for the National Hair and Beauty Industry Awards "Nail Salon of the year 2022" to be held in March, and has won another five first place trophies in The Brilliant Cup in Amsterdam and four more Trophies in The Brilliant Cup competition in Las Vegas where over 2,000 people entered.

Lesley said: "I was placed first along with two third places and a fourth place which I'm thrilled to bits about. To compete and win in America is an absolute dream come true."

Lesley, an International Master Educator and nail technician for 22 years, has now won over 40 international awards this past 12 months alone.

She spoke of how hard it is for technicians right now, and how much hard work she has had to put in after Covid restrictions were lifted just to survive, and the encouragement shown to her by friends, mentors and family, particularly her mum who is always by her side in the salon.