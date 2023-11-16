News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley and Padiham chippies with a 5 star rating

The chippy tea is a beloved staple of British culture.
By John Deehan
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 13:01 GMT

Golden battered fish, proper chippy chips, lashings of salt and vinegar; it’s a Friday teatime tradition we’ll never tire of.

You probably already have your favourite fish and chip shop, but if you’re feeling a little bit adventurous going into the weekend, and fancy a change, we’ve rounded up all the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Burnley and Padiham:

The chippy tea is beloved staple of British culture

1. WFXPnews-22-03-22-fish and chip PAP-NW

The chippy tea is beloved staple of British culture Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Padiham Road, Burnley

2. Ightenhill Fish Bar

Padiham Road, Burnley Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Parliament Street, Burnley.

3. Belfields Chippy

Parliament Street, Burnley. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Towneley Street, Burnley.

4. Towneley Street Chippy

Towneley Street, Burnley. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPadiham