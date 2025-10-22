Brierfield Post Office to reopen six years after closure
After extensive efforts to secure a new operator, a business has stepped forward to take on the branch of Brierfield Post Office – a move which will restore essential postal services to the people of the are and provide a new lifeline for the local high street.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are delighted to let you know that following the closure of Brierfield Post Office in September 2019, we have remained committed to reinstating a Post Office service to the local community and will be re-opening the branch on Thursday, October 23rd at 1pm.
The news was welcomed by Burnley MP Oliver Ryan who will officially reopen the new branch.
He said: “This is brilliant news for Brierfield. The closure of the post office six years ago was a real blow for residents and small businesses who rely on its services. I’m delighted a new operator has been found and I’m honoured to be asked to officially reopen the branch.
“This reopening shows what’s possible when communities, local businesses, and government work together to get things done. I know just how much this will mean to local people – restoring convenience, connectivity, and confidence to the heart of Brierfield.”
The new operator is keen to build strong links with the local community and ensure the branch opens with momentum and visibility. The official reopening ceremony will take place at the branch at 1pm.
Residents, local councillors, and small businesses are invited to attend and show support for this important local service.