Bowland Brewery beer scoops golden award in regional Beer of Britain contest
Clitheroe's Bowland Brewery is raising a glass after one of its own beers was awarded Gold in the North West Regional heat for the Champion of Beer of Britain.
Pheasant Plucker scooped the award in the Sessional Beers category. It is one of Bowland Brewery’s core range of seven premium cask ales which are inspired by the surrounding scenery and wildlife of the Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The heats were hosted at CAMRA’s Liverpool Beer Festival 2022 which took place from Thursday 10th – Saturday 12th February at the Metropolitan Cathedral.
With over 200 beers available, including notable brewery’s such as Timothy Taylors, it was tough competition at the heats. All regional heat winners will automatically be entered as finalists for CAMRA’s national Champion Beer of Britain - one of the most prestigious beer competitions in the world.
The awards are the ultimate honour for UK beers brewers and have helped put many into the national spotlight. The awards are hosted every year at the Great British Beer Festival, which is taking place from August 2nd to 6th at Olympia, London.