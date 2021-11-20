Blacko travel consultant Sarah makes client’s day with free trip

The Holidaysplease agent met Ilkley travel enthusiast Jenna Mallinson at Hamish’s Café, Blacko, to share the news that she had won a competition held by Intrepid Travel, Hays Travel and Turkish Airlines.

She said: “I have a huge passion for travel, so to win this prize is incredible and I’m going to share it with my sister. I’m not sure where we’ll go just yet, but current thoughts are Morocco.

Jenna started to book her holidays through Holidaysplease after she lost her husband in October 2017.

Jenna Mallinson collecting her award from Holidaysplease Travel Consultant Sarah McCulley

Sarah said: “Jenna wanted to be away for the first anniversary of her husband’s passing but didn’t wish to travel alone.

“The Intrepid Travel packages were perfect for her and she has since been on a number of trips with them, taking in destinations such as Cuba and India."

Jenna said: “I love travelling and I love to experience life as a local and meeting wonderful people along the way. The Intrepid Travel trips enable me to explore worldwide destinations safely and the beauty of them is that they attract people of all ages, whose stories I enjoy immensely.