The family-owned business, which delivers to caterers in the care, education and hospitality sectors, raised £18,404 for the hospice. Employees set up and participated in various fundraising activities over the summer, including a tattoo auction, a gameshow quiz night and a charity car boot sale.

The wholesaler also donated brooms to the Pendleside Witch Walk and ran a hot food stand at the Pendleside Witch Festival on September 17th.

Elaine Middleton, head of corporate partnerships at the hospice said: “Birchalls embraced and best demonstrated the key principles of this year's Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge. They showed great teamwork, community spirit and commitment to the cause. The award is well deserved.”

Birchall Foodservice helped to raise a record ammount for Pendleside Hospice

Over 70 local businesses took part in this year’s corporate challenge, raising a grand total of £208,296.