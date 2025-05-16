Benefit payments: early Universal Credit, child, DWP, and housing payments ahead of Bank Holiday - dates
- Millions are set to receive benefits and pensions early due to Spring bank holiday
- Payments due Monday, May 26 will likely arrive on Friday, May 23 instead
- HMRC has confirmed changes; DWP expected to follow shortly
- Affected payments include State Pension, Universal Credit, PIP and more
- Regular payment dates remain unchanged if not due on the bank holiday
Millions of people across the UK could receive their benefit or State Pension payments early next week, thanks to the Spring bank holiday on Monday, May 26.
While the long weekend may be a welcome break, it also means a disruption to the usual payment schedule.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has already confirmed that payments due on the Monday will instead be made on Friday, May 23. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is expected to follow suit, although formal confirmation is still pending.
This shift ensures that recipients aren’t left waiting for money on a day when government offices, helplines, and online services are closed.
If you’re expecting a payment around this time, it’s worth checking the date - it might land in your account ahead of schedule.
Who’s likely to receive early payments?
If your payment is due on Monday, May 26, you can expect it on Friday, May 23 instead. This includes people receiving:
- Attendance Allowance
- Carer’s Allowance
- Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Income Support
- Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Pension Credit
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
- State Pension
- Universal Credit
From HMRC and Social Security Scotland, these benefits are also affected:
- Child Benefit
- Guardian’s Allowance
If your payment isn’t scheduled for the bank holiday Monday, it should arrive as normal.
For the most accurate information, keep an eye on updates from DWP and HMRC over the coming days.
