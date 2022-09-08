BBC's Escape to the Country episode filmed in Fence with Pendle Hill Properties
Stars from popular BBC TV programme Escape to the Country have been spotted filming in Fence recently with local estate agents Pendle Hill Properties.
The show features TV stars Alistair Appleton, Jules Hudson, Nicki Chapman and Jonnie Irwin helping house buyers who want to swap city living for a home in the country, and have been escorting a couple on a tour of homes in Lancashire.
And the focus of this East Lancashire edition saw the TV cameras roll on a beautiful, five-bed manor house on Greenhead Lane in Fence, which is inviting offers over £799,950, as one of the options for the couple, who are looking for their dream home in the country.
Thomas Turner, sales director of Pendle Hill Properties, was chosen to be featured talking about the property.
He said: “We had great fun filming and it was nice to be chosen to give an expert's view of the Lancashire property market. They wanted to know things like how fast the market is moving around here, what type of people are attracted to move here, and any advice I had for people who are looking to move.
“It's a stunning property - Grade Two listed - with an extensive plot, and there are historic and characterful features throughout. It has an Aga, wood burners, and beamed ceilings - a classic country mansion. I'm sure any new owner will fall in love with the place, and we'll have to wait until the show is on the BBC to see what they thought.”