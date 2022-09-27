The Village Greek and Grill in Gisburn Road, owned by Kurt and Genevieve Swindells won the prestigious award at the England Business Awards held at the Manchester Macdonald Hotel.

After mystery shops, website and phone orders, testing each businesses customer service, store visits and telephone interviews, the businesses were dwindled down to around four or five in each category.

Genevieve said: “Opening during lockdown was always going to be risky. It’s all our amazing customers that’s made winning this award possible so we just want to thank every one of them. There’s not a day that goes by where customers don’t request us to open some form of Mediterranean restaurant. We constantly want to evolve and we believe that this is just around the corner, so watch this space.”

The victorious Village Greek and Grill team at the England Business Awards

