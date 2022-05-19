House prices dropped slightly, by 0.9%, in Burnley in March, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.6% annual growth.

The average Burnley house price in March was £110,890, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% decrease on February.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Burnley rose by £13,000 – putting the area ninth among the North West’s 39 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Hyndburn, where property prices increased on average by 22.6%, to £129,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Barrow gained just 3.4% in value, giving an average price of £138,000.

We checked the Zoopla website and here are the properties currently on the market for the current average house price or just less in Burnley:

1. Burnley Road, Briercliffe, Burnley BB10 Burnley Road, Briercliffe, Burnley BB10 | 2 bed terraced house for sale Entwistle Green | On the market for £110,000 Photo: Other Photo Sales

2. Cromer Grove, Burnley BB10 Cromer Grove, Burnley BB10 | 3 bed semi-detached house for sale | On the market for £100,000 Photo: Other Photo Sales

3. Dugdale Road, Burnley BB12 Dugdale Road, Burnley BB12 | 3 bed terraced house for sale with Petty Real | On the market for £110,000 Photo: Other Photo Sales

4. Hargrove Avenue, Burnley BB12 Hargrove Avenue, Burnley BB12 | 3 bed semi-detached house for sale with Entwistle Green | On the market for £100,000 Photo: Other Photo Sales