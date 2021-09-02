American diner-style takeaway set to open in Burnley
A pharmacist has been given planning permission to open a new American diner-style takeaway in a Burnley shopping parade.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 4:15 pm
Burnley Council has approved the scheme for the retail unit in Briercliffe Shopping Centre.
A Design and Access statement submitted with the application said: “It is the applicant’s understanding that the unit was previously occupied by a discounted carpet shop but has been vacant for approximately two years.
“The applicant is currently a pharmacy manager in the local area. He is passionate about food and wishes to provide a premium American diner-style cheeseburger, cakes and soft drinks takeaway experience to the Briercliffe community.”
Planners approved the proposal with conditions.