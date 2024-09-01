Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi is recalling two soups because they may accidentally contain peanuts - making them potentially fatal for people with allergies.

The discounter’s Soupreme Creamy Chicken Soup and Specially Selected Pea and Ham Hock Soup has been pulled off the shelves because of the error, and a recall notice has been issued by the Food Standards Agency.

The FSA has said: “These products may contain peanut making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi said: “As a precautionary measure, Aldi is recalling an isolated batch of this product due to the possible presence of undeclared peanut. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

The affected batch of chicken soup comes in a Tetrapak carton that weighs 600g, has the bar code 4061462599842 and the use-by date of October 1. That is the only use-by date affected.

Aldi is recalling its pea and ham hock soup from the Specially Selected range, and its creamy chicken soup from the Soupreme range, as both may accidentally contain peanuts | Aldi

The pea and ham hock soup from the specially selected range also has a 600g weight but comes in a plastic tub, and has the bar code 4061462616792. The only use-by date affected is September 28.

For further information, see help.aldi.co.uk or call the chain’s customer services on 0800 042 0800.