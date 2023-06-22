Work on Burnley’s £23M Pioneer Place project is on schedule and approaching completion with it set to be fully open in early September.

The impressive site will feature a multi-screen cinema and five retail and leisure units, plus a 226 space car park. The most recent tenant to sign up is Loungers PLC, who is opening its latest UK Lounges café bar operation in the town.

It follows international chains Nando’s and Starbucks, which have also taken space on the site and discussions are well underway to fill the remaining two units.

These photographs show how far the development has come as the countdown begins to it fully opening.

