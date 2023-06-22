News you can trust since 1877
17 photos as Burnley's Pioneer Place takes shape and prepares to welcome Nandos, Starbucks and Icaro Lounge

Work on Burnley’s £23M Pioneer Place project is on schedule and approaching completion with it set to be fully open in early September.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

The impressive site will feature a multi-screen cinema and five retail and leisure units, plus a 226 space car park. The most recent tenant to sign up is Loungers PLC, who is opening its latest UK Lounges café bar operation in the town.

It follows international chains Nando’s and Starbucks, which have also taken space on the site and discussions are well underway to fill the remaining two units.

These photographs show how far the development has come as the countdown begins to it fully opening.

