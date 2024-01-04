Changes to plans for the redevelopment of Colne Market Hall have been made, following feedback about its appearance, access and lay-out.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The market hall’s refurbishment is linked to government Levelling-Up funds for Colne, which include other upgrades for theatre venues and other town projects.

Pendle Council is working on the market hall scheme with developer Barnfield through a PEARL joint venture. The hall’s interior spaces, upper-floor flats and outside facades are all set for changes. A new food hall is among the new plans.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colne Market Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talks began last year about the market hall’s future. Many traders were initially unhappy with various issues then including allegedly poor consultation and market stall relocation plans during the work. But further talks were held since and new ideas developed. Stall-holders will be relocated to other shop spaces in Colne when work is expected to start this year.

Latest design changes include a small glass entrance canopy on the front of the hall, removal of timber cladding which was previously suggested, removal of an external door and a change to the positioning of the market hall sign. Proposed materials include stone and copper cladding, the latest plans suggest.

A few weeks ago, some borough councillors on Pendle’s Colne area committee said early plans did not satisfy the economic, design and public space needs for the market hall and the wider town centre. They said the plans had good elements but called for more changes.

Speaking then, Conservative Coun. Ash Sutcliffe called for changes to the ‘confusing’ entrances, a more-active front area and sides, and more consideration for outdoor market stalls space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And fellow Conservative Sarah Cockburn-Price called for changes to some windows, the use of good quality building materials like copper, which ages well, and the inclusion of good public toilets.

So the latest version is now being circulated.

The Colne Area committee has also been told that some public comments have been received about water supply. But the market hall site is supplied by mains water and there are no objections from utility companies, a report states.

The report also says there have also been some concerns raised that the proposed apartments could change from assisted living for people with autism and learning difficulties, to people with drug and alcohol dependency. However who might occupy the flats in future is not a ‘material consideration’ now in the planning process.