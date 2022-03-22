Colne garage owner’s offer to buy rival businesses

Tyreoo’s managing director, Azhar Iqbal, believes the Covid-19 pandemic has made many people re-evaluate their lives, and has presented his company with the perfect opportunity to expand.

Azhar is keen to snap up family-run firms, which have long-standing relationships with its loyal customers.

The company, based in Colne, hopes to build on its success and branch out across the North West and Yorkshire.

Azhar Iqbal

The firm specialises in fleet management, maintenance and GPS tracking, servicing and tyres for cars, vans, commercial and agricultural vehicles.

Businessman Azhar said: “The huge impact Covid has had on everyone has led to many re-assessing what is really important.

“We all know how hard garage owners work to make their business a success and the hours they put in doing so. For many, it never seems the right time to retire and they continue working after retirement age.

“I’d like to help garage owners retire so they can spend more time with their loved ones. I just want owners to know if they are willing to sell their business, I’m ready to buy them if they are considering selling.”

Tyreoo has already acquired several garages in the Burnley and Accrington areas, which fit nicely within their business model.

Azhar added: “We are looking for small family-run garages that have served the community well for years.

“If anyone is thinking it might be the right time to enjoy a much-deserved retirement, I’d love to speak to them.”