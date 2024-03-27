Clitheroe eatery wins two prestigious awards at Ribble Valley Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toms Table Bistro, a beloved French-inspired eatery nestled in the heart of Clitheroe clinched top honours, winning both the Ribble Valley Hospitality Award and the prestigious BEACON Award.

The Ribble Valley Hospitality Award recognises excellence in the hospitality sector, celebrating establishments that go above and beyond to deliver outstanding service and memorable dining experiences. Toms Table Bistro stood out amongst its peers, showcasing a dedication to culinary excellence, warm hospitality, and a commitment to community engagement.

The BEACON Award, a highly coveted accolade, honours businesses that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and positive impact within the local community. Toms Table Bistro's unwavering commitment to sustainability, workforce development, and community outreach earned it this prestigious recognition.

"We are incredibly honoured and humbled to receive both the Ribble Valley Hospitality Award and the BEACON Award," said Tom Drinkall, Owner/Chef Patron of Toms Table Bistro. "These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. We are deeply grateful to our patrons, supporters, and the Ribble Valley community for their unwavering support."

Toms Table Bistro has become a cherished culinary destination in Clitheroe, known for its exquisite French-inspired cuisine, warm ambience, and commitment to excellence. The restaurant also offers outside catering from Dinner Parties in your own home, to large event celebrations and weddings at local venues. The restaurant's success is a testament to its dedication to providing exceptional dining experiences and making a positive impact within the community.