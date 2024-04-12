Clitheroe Civic Society

For three years in succession Clitheroe Town Council has generously awarded a grant to Clitheroe Civic Society to help in funding the various planters and planting projects undertaken by the Society.

This year a refreshment of the Castle Gate Rockery, with spring bulbs and resilient permanent planting, has enhanced the entrance to the Castle Grounds.

With invaluable help from the RVBC Head Gardener and his team, more rocks have been moved to encircle the planted area , as an attractive means of protecting the plants against damage by the occasional unruly canine or human element of society.

The colourful result is a demonstration of what can be achieved by Councils and volunteers working in harmony for the good of Clitheroe.

In the background of the photo is the Jubilee Bed, another example of our successful collaboration, presently displaying spring bulbs amongst permanent planting.

The Society greatly appreciates the support , both financial and practical, which Clitheroe Town Council and the RVBC give us. Long may it continue.