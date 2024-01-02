A Clitheroe opticians raised £370 for a local food bank charity in the month up to Christmas.

From November 16th to December 16th the team at Specsavers donated £5 to Ribble Valley Food Bank every time a customer completed a feedback survey. Ribble Valley Food Bank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them. The charity forms part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Sidrah Rashid, director at Specsavers Clitheroe, says: ‘This is a charity close to the store's heart, and we will no doubt continue to give back for a long time to come. No one should have to go without food and we knew we had to help those struggling the most.

