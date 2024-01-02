Clitheroe branch of Specsavers raises hundreds of pounds for Ribble Valley food bank
and live on Freeview channel 276
From November 16th to December 16th the team at Specsavers donated £5 to Ribble Valley Food Bank every time a customer completed a feedback survey. Ribble Valley Food Bank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them. The charity forms part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.
Sidrah Rashid, director at Specsavers Clitheroe, says: ‘This is a charity close to the store's heart, and we will no doubt continue to give back for a long time to come. No one should have to go without food and we knew we had to help those struggling the most.
‘We’d like to thank our lovely customers without whom we would not have surpassed our initial target to reach the figure we have.’