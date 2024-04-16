Cash to boost Cliviger community
The ScottishPower Renewables Coal Clough Wind Farm Benefit Fund, administered by Cliviger Parish Council is inviting applications from voluntary, community and faith groups, with up to £10,000 available. Smaller grants of up to £500 are available all year round.
Applications have to benefit the village and previous projects include community outreach sessions for all ages, creative arts for children from the local primary school and the restoration of historic milestones. Youngsters from St John's CE also worked with artist Shane Johnstone to create the first new milestone in Lancashire for two centuries.
Forms and guidance are available via https://clivigerparishcouncil.com/scottishpower-renewables-coal-clough-windfarm-benefit-fund/ and the closing date is May 20th, with a decision made by an independent panel in early June. Funding has to be spent by March 1st, 2025.
More information is available from the parish council clerk, Rebecca Hay via [email protected] or telephone 07977611947.