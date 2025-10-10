Calico triumph at LABC Building Excellence Awards

The largest business to business awards in the building control sector have recognised a major Calico project.

The awards celebrate achievements in the construction industry and reward excellent buildings, outstanding companies, and partnerships and individuals that go the extra mile.

Calico, in conjunction with Ring Stones Maintenance & Construction and Bernard Taylor Partnership Ltd, beat off competition to top the Best Large Social Housing Development category for the Kinross Street project.

Starting in September 2022, 61 affordable homes were built in just under two years, comprising of two and three bed houses as well as three and one bed bungalows.

All homes within the project were made EPC A-rated, and the timber-frame construction, solar panels, and enhanced insulation helped achieve sustainability.

The project, which received funding from Homes England and cost a total of £9.5m, saw residents moving in from as early as March 2025.

After being named regional winners, Wendy Malone, Group Director of Development at The Calico Group, said: “Seeing it through from beginning to end was rewarding enough, but to pick up the Best Large Social Housing Development award for the North West is an honour.

"When we first set out on this project, our goal was simple; to create affordable and accessible homes as well as leave a lasting impact on the area, and thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, we’ve done just that.”

The LABC Grand Finals, where regional winners can celebrate their success and national winners are named, takes place on Friday 23 January 2026 at Grosvenor House Hotel in London.