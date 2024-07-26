Calico Homes submit plans to transform Burnley school site
A number of proposals to rescue the former school building, which has been closed since 2000, have been considered by the council, who currently own the site, but none have proven feasible.
Calico’s proposed plans for the development include 39 one and two-bedroom apartments with communal facilities and external private gardens.
Burnley faces a substantial growth in the number of older households over the next 16 years with the number of over 65s set to increase from 18% to 28%. Wendy Malone, director of property at The Calico Group said: ‘We are excited to be putting forward proposals for the Wood Top school site which will provide much-needed high-quality, affordable homes in Burnley. We are delighted to be working with Burnley Council in bringing this historic site back into use and continuing our investment in South West Burnley.”
