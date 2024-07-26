Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calico Homes have submitted plans to Burnley Council for the redevelopment of the former Wood Top School site in Accrington Road.

A number of proposals to rescue the former school building, which has been closed since 2000, have been considered by the council, who currently own the site, but none have proven feasible.

Calico’s proposed plans for the development include 39 one and two-bedroom apartments with communal facilities and external private gardens.

The Wood Top school building in Burnley has been closed since 2000