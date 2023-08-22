A cafe located on the outskirts of Burnley town centre is set to be transformed into an office and flats.

The application, which centres around a building in Halstead Street, was actually submitted by two borough councillors, Bank Hall’s Lubna Khan and her Queensgate colleague Mohammed Ishtiaq.

It was given the green light by the authority’s development control committee with eight conditions.

The building in Halstead Street, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officer’s report to the meeting said: “The applicants are elected Burnley borough councillors

“The property is a stone/blue slate building of traditional construction with two storeys to front elevation and three storeys to sides and rear due to falling land levels.

“It is presently a hairdresser’s salon at lower ground floor level, a café at ground floor level and vacant rooms a first-floor level.