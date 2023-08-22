Cafe on the edge of Burnley town centre to be turned into flats
The application, which centres around a building in Halstead Street, was actually submitted by two borough councillors, Bank Hall’s Lubna Khan and her Queensgate colleague Mohammed Ishtiaq.
It was given the green light by the authority’s development control committee with eight conditions.
An officer’s report to the meeting said: “The applicants are elected Burnley borough councillors
“The property is a stone/blue slate building of traditional construction with two storeys to front elevation and three storeys to sides and rear due to falling land levels.
“It is presently a hairdresser’s salon at lower ground floor level, a café at ground floor level and vacant rooms a first-floor level.
“The proposal is: lower ground floor – maintain existing use as hairdressers; ground floor– use as office; and first floor – three flats.”