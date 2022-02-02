Businesses invited to degree apprenticeship event at UCLan

The events will take place at both the Preston and Burnley Campuses and are designed to showcase the benefits of degree apprenticeships to employers and the many options available to them. From Level 2 all the way through to Level 7, which is the equivalent to a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2022 is Build the Future. Attendees will hear from employers who have developed their workforce through degree apprenticeships including Royal Mail, IoT Horizon Ltd and Bellyflop TV, as well as from learners who have recently completed a degree apprenticeship.

Martin Blunt, Head of the Enterprise and Engagement Unit at UCLan, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming businesses onto our campuses where they can speak to representatives from the University and meet other employers and employees who have already benefited from degree apprenticeships.”

The UCLan Burnley campus

UCLan currently has around 1,800 degree apprentices on 30 programmes across a wide range of sectors including building services, construction, digital, engineering, healthcare, legal, management, policing and professional services, and works with more than 200 employers.

Martin Blunt added: “UCLan is the largest provider of degree apprenticeships in the region and since uniting with training provider Training 2000, offers the full range of apprenticeships to suit employer needs. Our apprenticeship focus is aligned with the skills strategy of the Lancashire Economic Partnership to ensure that we meet the skills needs of the region to benefit the employer, employee and the wider communities.”